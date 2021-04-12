Brighter skies for Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Spotty showers ending then partial clearing, Lows 45-49.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 64-68.

WEDNESDAY: A few rain showers then variable clouds, Highs 62-66.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and cool, Highs 55-59.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty sprinkles, Highs 60-64.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with a shower or two, Highs 60-62.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

