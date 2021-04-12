Brighter skies for Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: The start of the work week will showcase much cooler conditions compared to last week as well as some spotty showers for some areas of the Ohio Valley. Cloudy and dreary conditions are likely into the afternoon as an upper level disturbance scoots through the area. This will bring sporadic rain showers into the PM hours and there is a chance we see some stray rumbles of thunder accompanying these showers. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable for our high today, topping off in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be a bit more noticeable and blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.