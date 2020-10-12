Brighter skies for Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers after Midnight, Lows 50-54.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 64-68.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a fewevening showers, Highs 70-74.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 52-56.
SATURDAY:Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 54-58.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 60-62.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with possible late-day showers, Highs 56-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker