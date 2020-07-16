Brighter skies Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid, Lows near 70.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and hot, Highs 88-90.
SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 90-92.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid then late-day thunder, Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot then some thunder, Highs 88-90.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine and hot then some afternoon showers, Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with fewer showers, Highs 85-89.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker