Brighter skies Friday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Things will start off warm and sticky today with a growing chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. A stray shower in the late morning is possible. After lunch the threat for storms increases. Our primary risks for today are localized flooding, gusty winds, the chance for hail, as well as an isolated tornado. The threat for showers and storms taper off as we wane into evening. Highs temperatures around 89-91 are expected.