Brighter skies Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid, Lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and hot, Highs 88-90.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 90-92.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid then late-day thunder, Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot then some thunder, Highs 88-90.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine and hot then some afternoon showers, Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with fewer showers, Highs 85-89.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

