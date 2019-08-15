Brighter skies Friday afternoon

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 82-85.TONIGHT: Mainly dry and partly cloudy, Lows near 65.FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mix, calmer and drier, Highs 83-86.SATURDAY: Sun early and dry, stray thunderstorm, hot and humid, Highs 87-90.SUNDAY: Even higher heat but mainly dry and sunny, Highs 88-91.MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, remaining hot, stray thunderstorm, Highs 85-88.TUESDAY: Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.WEDNESDAY: Still very warm with few thunderstorms, Highs 84-86.