Brighter skies Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 62-66.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then some late-day thunder, Highs 85-89.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few late-day showers, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few brief showers, Highs 88-90.
TUESDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with thunderstorms returning, Highs 81-85.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker