Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Brighter skies Friday afternoon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 62-66.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then some late-day thunder, Highs 85-89.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few late-day showers, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few brief showers, Highs 88-90.

TUESDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with thunderstorms returning, Highs 81-85.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter