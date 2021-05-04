Brighter skies late Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with spotty downpours, Lows near 50
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 56-60
THURSDAY: Sun/clouds mix and a little cooler, near 60.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with a few showers, Highs 58-60.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine with showers by Evening, Highs 55-59.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 60-62.
MONDAY: Brighter skies with pleasant air, Highs 61-65.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 63-67.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker