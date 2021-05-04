Brighter skies late Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with spotty downpours, Lows near 50

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 56-60

THURSDAY: Sun/clouds mix and a little cooler, near 60.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with a few showers, Highs 58-60.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine with showers by Evening, Highs 55-59.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 60-62.

MONDAY: Brighter skies with pleasant air, Highs 61-65.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 63-67.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter