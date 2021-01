Brighter skies Saturday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: The last day of the work week, who else is excited! In terms of weather, it will be a quiet one for most of us in the Ohio Valley. A cold front passed by early this morning, bringing some scattered snowflakes to the region. The cold front will bring overcast and wintry grey skies back to the area as well. There will also be reinforcing cold air pumping into the region as we head into the weekend. High temperatures today hover around the mid to low 30s whereas overnight lows approach the upper teens. The warmest part of the day was actually this morning and temperatures will fall throughout the day. Snuggle up by the fireplace with your favorite four legged friend and enjoy their warmth. Winds will make it feel a tad colder than usual, blowing from the west around 5-10 mph with winds gusting to 20 mph.