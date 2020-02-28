Brighter skies this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with additional snow showers, Lows 20-22.

FRIDAY: Flurries early then a sun/cloud mix and cold, Highs 31-35.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 30-34.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 46-50.

MONDAY: More clouds then some rain showers Highs 54-58.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 55-59.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow showers, Highs 43-47.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker