Brighter skies this weekend

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some steady rains, Lows 54-58.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with some heavier rain showers, Highs 70-72.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Isolated late afternoon thunder, Highs 74-78.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny and breezy then some rumbles of thunder, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer with isolated thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then some thunder, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

