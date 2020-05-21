Brighter skies this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some steady rains, Lows 54-58.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with some heavier rain showers, Highs 70-72.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Isolated late afternoon thunder, Highs 74-78.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny and breezy then some rumbles of thunder, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer with isolated thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then some thunder, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker