Brighter skies this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 60-64.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cooler, Highs 80-84.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker