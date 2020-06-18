Brighter skies this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 60-64.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.

SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder, Highs 80-82.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cooler, Highs 80-84.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter