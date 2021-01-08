Brighter skies this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing with colder air, Lows 22-26.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 36-40.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 38-40.
MONDAY: Periods of sunshine and warmer, Highs 40
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cold Highs 40-44.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 42-46.
THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness, becoming breezy, Highs 44-48.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 38-40.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker