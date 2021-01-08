Brighter skies this weekend

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: What has been a broken record forecast in terms of every day being about the same continue for one final day. The clouds will dominate the area as low level clouds will not have any wind or weather feature to clear them out of the area until later tonight. We will see the trend of cloudy and grey end as we head into the weekend though! Temperatures will once again top off in the mid to upper 30s. There could be some glimmers of sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Winds will blow from the north around 5mph today. Clouds will be breaking apart some as we head into the overnight hours, aiding in our low temperature into Saturday morning to be in the mid to low 20s.