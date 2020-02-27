Brighter skies this weekend

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cold and windy all day with scattered snow showers, Highs 29-32. TONIGHT: Staying cold with a brief round of snow, little accum, Lows 21-23. FRIDAY: Few flurries, peeks of sun, still cold & breezy, Highs 31-34. SATURDAY: Several clouds remain, but calmer and drier, Highs 30-33. SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny, starting to warm up, Highs 41-45. MONDAY: Nicely warmer, but rain showers likely, Highs 50-53. TUESDAY: Cloudy, rain likely but much warmer, Highs 56-60. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers, Highs 56-59.