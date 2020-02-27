Brighter skies this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with additional snow showers, Lows 20-22.

FRIDAY: Flurries early then a sun/cloud mix and cold, Highs 31-35.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 30-34.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 46-50.

MONDAY: More clouds then some rain showers Highs 54-58.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 55-59.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with a few rain showers, Highs 43-47.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter