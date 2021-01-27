Brighter skies Thursday afternoon

7-Day Forecast=

WEDNESDAY: Not a whole lot to talk about as we head into the midpoint of the new work week. Wintry grey skies are expected to line the Ohio Valley but we could get lucky and see some glimmers of sunshine into the dinnertime hours. We are going to stay precip free for most of the day. There is a chance that the higher elevations see an isolated flurry or sprinkle. It will be a lot colder today compared to yesterday, with our expected high around the mid 30s. Winds today will blow from the north around 5-10 mph. Through the overnight period we could see some scattered snow flakes falling with hardly any accumulation is expected. Just a boring, cold, winter day for us in the Northeast. Makes you appreciate sunshine and blue skies for sure.