Brighter skies Thursday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some very light snow, Lows 20-22.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, Highs 25-29.
FRIDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 28-30.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 31-35.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow changing to rain, Highs near 40
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with periods of light snow, Highs 33-37.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of light snow, Highs 32-36.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 34-38.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker