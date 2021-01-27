Brighter skies Thursday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some very light snow, Lows 20-22.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, Highs 25-29.

FRIDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 28-30.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 31-35.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow changing to rain, Highs near 40

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with periods of light snow, Highs 33-37.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of light snow, Highs 32-36.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 34-38.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter