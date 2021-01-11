Brighter skies Tuesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Hopefully you were able to enjoy the sunshine we received this weekend. It truly felt like we had not seen the sun in an eternity but luckily we look to keep it around for a few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected as we swing into the new work week. We will not see warmth from our high temperature which will hover around 40 degrees, but the sun will make it feel warmer. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10mph.