Brighter skies Tuesday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and continued cold, Lows 23-27.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 40-44.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 42-46.

THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness, becoming breezy, Highs 46-50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs near 40.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs 34-38.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cold, Highs 32-36.

MONDAY: Periods of sunshine with some flurries, Highs 33-37.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter