Brighter skies Tuesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing and continued cold, Lows 23-27.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 40-44.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 42-46.
THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness, becoming breezy, Highs 46-50.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs near 40.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs 34-38.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cold, Highs 32-36.
MONDAY: Periods of sunshine with some flurries, Highs 33-37.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker