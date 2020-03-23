Brighter skies Tuesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunny for most of the day, turning cloudy with rain very late, Highs 51-53. MONDAY: Rain showers, Highs 52-54. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain, Highs 55-57. WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, Highs around 60. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, rain showers and a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon, Highs near 65. FRIDAY: Some sunshine with a few showers possible, Highs around 55. SATURDAY: Rain likely, cloudy, Highs 58-60.