Brighter skies Tuesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder, Lows 33-37.
TUESDAY: Morning clouds. Some brief afternoon sunshine, Highs 51-55.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 64-68.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with some thunder, Highs 66-70.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 68-70.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 61-65.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 51-55.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker