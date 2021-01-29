Brisk and cold for your Friday

7-Day Forecast=

FRIDAY: Another shot of cold air will be felt for us in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures early on this morning are hovering in the upper teens and we have wind chills in the single digits. Make sure you bundle up once again as you head out for your Friday plans. Temperatures will be topping off in the mid to upper 20s but with winds from the northwest around 10mph, it will feel colder. Wind gusts of 20mph are possible. Partly cloudy skies will filter in sunlight as we approach the weekend. The sun will feel nice on the skin but it will be another chilly day. The cold air will stick around Friday night into Saturday with lows in the mid teens.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we begin what will be an active weather weekend. Conditions will stay calm until we head into the late evening (past 11 P.M.)where snow showers are expected to start. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark for your afternoon high.

SUNDAY: Active weather returns to the area as we head into the ladder half of the weekend. We will see snow showers early on as a low-pressure system swings by with colder air staying put. We are expected to transition over to rain showers as we head into the afternoon with temperatures topping off around 40 degrees. Winds are expected to play a factor as well. Behind this system we are expected to have another surge of colder air swinging through, adding the ingredients for a possible snow event as we head into the month of February on Monday.

MONDAY: The system that swung through on Sunday will have a lot of added moisture and not much steam. It will be a slow moving system giving us the chance of seeing a more impactful snow event to kickoff the month of Feb. As it stands now, we are expected to see snow showers off and on throughout the day. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

GROUNDHOG DAY: Mostly cloudy and colder as we head into the early stages of the work week. All eyes will be on the town in PA to see if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not, to signify how much longer we will be stuck in winter. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s and we could see some patchy snow showers.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and still feeling like winter as we head into the next month. Temperatures will top off around the freezing mark.

THURSDAY: Clouds continue on and a brief warm up is on its way. We will see temperatures top off around 40 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey