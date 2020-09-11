Broken clouds and filtered sunlight for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: There will be a period this morning where clouds are rather thick and mostly cloudy skies are expected. Clouds should thin out as we head into the afternoon and we are on the downward trend in temperatures, getting closer to average. It will be less muggy today than what it was yesterday. Winds will be from the North around 5=10 mph today, so there will be a cooling breeze. A good evening for some football. Highs around 80-82.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected, especially as we head into the afternoon. It will fell slightly muggy outside but not overly oppressive. There is an increasing threat for rain showers in the area past lunchtime. Some areas will remain dry and miss out on the rain but if you missed out you are likely to receive rain later. Read on! Highs around 82-84.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions and a rain-plagued day is expected for the entire Ohio Valley with a chance for rain showers off and on with a possible storm in the afternoon. If you missed out on Saturdays fun you should receive rain now. Have the umbrellas if you are heading out and about. Highs around 78-80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with near average high temperatures around 75-77.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and we start to see the seasonable weather consistently. Highs around 74-76.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure looks to dominate the region and we are expected to see cloudless skies and average temperatures for September. Highs around 76-78.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs will be around 78-80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey