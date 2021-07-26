Broken clouds and sunshine to begin the new week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: After a rather calm weekend in regards to the weather, we will keep that trend alive as we head into the first few days of the new work-week. However, there is a small chance for some isolated showers to develop later today with most of us staying dry. Diving into the forecast, we had a stray shower develop early this morning and now conditions are quiet and calm. Temperatures throughout the area range in the mid to upper 60s for most but we will also deal with some higher dew point temperatures as well. Muggy levels will stay high for most of us today as our air pattern continues to bring in muggy air. The heat from the impressive ridge (area of warmer air and high pressure) that is expected over the Central US will make its way into our neck of the woods today through Wednesday. Expect out thermometers to max out in the mid to upper 80s. When you add the heat and muggy levels together, we could have heat index values in the 90s. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outside at all today. Patchy clouds will allow for sunshine to stick around for most of the day. A stationary front is also overhead, so an isolated shower is possible but most of us will remain dry. Tonight, clouds will start to clear out as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: As we continue on through the early days of the work week, high heat is expected to reign supreme. Sunshine and blue skies are expected as high pressure builds in. High temperatures are expected to soar near 90 degrees as well. A good day to cool off by the pool. Muggy levels should also start to fade.

WEDNESDAY: Another day where the heat is on for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Muggy levels will also start to climb.

THURSDAY: Activity in terms of rain showers are expected as we head later into the work-week. A cold front is expected to swing through our area and provide some rain relief. It seems like it will not be a full washout but scattered showers are likely in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s before falling down to seasonable levels through the weekend.

FRIDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the end of your work-week. Temperatures will be back in the comfortable category, maxing out in the lower 80s. Muggy levels should also be in check.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we head into the beginning stages of the weekend. Temperatures will sit in the mid 80s for our high.

SUNDAY: Active weather could return later in the weekend with rain showers possible. Again, it will not be a full washout but we could see some showers here locally. Cloud coverage will also be around. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey