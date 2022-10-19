7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cold, cloudy, with plenty of precip reported in the morning hours today. Ice pellets, snow flurries, and light rain for the Ohio Valley today. Wind chill factors were in the mid to upper 20s which was brutal. We dealt with a saturated environment for most of the morning and afternoon hours today. Temperatures were cold to start as well with am temps in the mid to low 30s. Light rain showers with misty conditions throughout the afternoon. We will start to wind down with the rain as we head deeper into the evening hours. Winds were breezy for most of the day, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 with gusts of 30 mph reported at the airport. Daytime highs struggled to get out of the mid to low 40s today. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Ohio Valley for much colder weather into the morning hours tomorrow. This outlines the viewing area and runs from 2 AM Thursday morning and expires at 10 AM Thursday. Temperatures are expected to near the freezing mark with this likely being the finishing touches on the growing season here. Tonight, its going to get cold. Overnight lows down in the lower 30s to upper 20s. Wind chill factors will be prevalent tomorrow morning due to the winds staying noticeable. Clouds will decrease from west to east and aide in the possible frost development.

THURSDAY: It will be a cold start to the day, but further improvement will start to take place in the weather department. Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day, we will max out temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine will start to peak out from the cloudy skies we had for most of the week. Further improvement in the weather department will continue into the weekend. Winds could be a bit breezy in the morning and afternoon, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and starting to see a rise in temps. We will climb back to the upper 50s to low 60s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia. Dress in layers once again for Friday night lights, as it will get colder once sunset takes place.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will also start to improve with the sunshine back. Daytime highs will range in the upper 60s to low 70s. Great outdoors weather to go for a hike or cut grass.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet with temperatures nearing the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be great opportunity to get that last mow of the yard done with the mild air in place.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, quiet, and dry for the new week. Daytime highs will trend warmer than average, back in the upper 60s to low 70s. Conditions will start to change as we approach mid-week.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm air sticks around. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We could see a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return to near seasonal temperatures. We will max out in the mid to low 60s with a chance for some rain showers.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey