Building afternoon clouds and threat for showers and storms

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Kicking things, there is the chance for some patchy fog to develop across the Ohio Valley, so if you are heading out and about and encounter any, take it slow. Sky conditions will start mostly sunny, but clouds are expected to build in as we head into the afternoon and evening. It will be another warm and muggy day today. Winds from the southwest will continue to bring tropical air and muggy dew points into the area. I expect to see some showers and rumbles of thunder to pop-up as we head into the late afternoon and early evening . Highs around 85-87.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected and it will be another warm and sticky day outside. There is a chance for pop-up showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. Highs around 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds in the sky to start your day. Things are expected to change in the afternoon with a chance for showers and storms. Highs around 87-89.

THURSDAY: The heat and mugginess will linger on into Thursday. This truly feels never-ending. There is a chance of pop-up showers and storms once again. Highs around 89-91.

FRIDAY: A cooler air-mass is expected to drop our temperatures closer to normal on Friday. Hopefully it will drop our dew points as well. The threat for afternoon and evening showers and storms is possible. Highs around 83-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected and we may receive some rain from the tropical systems in the Gulf by now. Highs around 81-83.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the moment. Highs around 79-81.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey