Building clouds for your Thursday

THURSDAY: Today is the last Thursday of September and we will kick things off with mostly cloudy conditions, which is a change from the bright blue skies and abundant sun we have seen the past 11 days. The added moisture and cloud coverage is from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta and most of the rain associated with the system will head south and east of us. There is the possibility of fog developing in and near the Ohio River once again. As we approach lunchtime there will be some breaks in the cloud coverage and the sun will shine down. Past lunch, I expect the clouds to clear out some. It will also be another dry day with no rain expected in the forecast for today. Expected highs today near 77-79.

FRIDAY: We will switch out the mostly cloudy skies from yesterday for mostly sunny skies. It will be another good day to be outdoors and enjoy the warmth. It looks like next week we will be hit with a cold spell of fall-like temperatures again. Highs around 78-80.

SATURDAY: A very nice day to be outside and you will probably not need a jacket. All day sunshine with temperatures expected to be near 79-81, which is above average. It looks to be a good grilling and outdoors day.

SUNDAY: Our first threat for rain returns to the forecast after an almost 2 week hiatus. Mostly cloudy skies are expected as well as a threat for some rain showers off and on into the afternoon. Highs will be above average, around 80-82.

MONDAY: The threat for rain showers will continue to start the next work week. Partly sunny skies are expected along with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be around 71-73.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and there will be a threat for some afternoon showers. This will be the start of a cold spell where we will see temperatures below average. It will feel more like Fall. Highs expected to be around 66-68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies expected once again and the threat for rain will continue. Expected highs will be below average, around 63-65.

