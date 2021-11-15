Bundle up for another cold day

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: A few snow showers early in the morning tapering off around 7am.  Mostly cloudy skies for the day and breezy with winds out of the West at 8-10 mph and gusts up to 20mph.  High of 41 but feeling colder.

Tuesday: Clearing skies through the day.  High of 49.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 66.

Thursday:  Cloudy with showers through the day.  High of 56 and breezy.

Friday:  Partly cloudy, high of 42.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 48.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some showers possible.  High of 52.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter