Bundle up for another cold day

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: A few snow showers early in the morning tapering off around 7am. Mostly cloudy skies for the day and breezy with winds out of the West at 8-10 mph and gusts up to 20mph. High of 41 but feeling colder.

Tuesday: Clearing skies through the day. High of 49.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 66.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers through the day. High of 56 and breezy.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 42.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 48.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible. High of 52.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler