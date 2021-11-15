Bundle up for another cold day

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: A few snow showers early in the morning tapering off around 7am. Mostly cloudy skies for the day and breezy with winds out of the West at 8-10 mph and gusts up to 20mph. High of 41 but feeling colder.
Tuesday: Clearing skies through the day. High of 49.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 66.
Thursday: Cloudy with showers through the day. High of 56 and breezy.
Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 42.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 48.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible. High of 52.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler