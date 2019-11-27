Busiest travel day comes with active weather

Today is one of if not the busiest travel day of the year and we have very active weather to go with it. A large low pressure is residing over the Great Lakes and sending moisture and wind our way. Rain began overnight and continues into this morning making the roads wet.

The worst of the travel weather will be very high winds. Highest gusts are expected to be around 50 mph midday to early afternoon. Sustained winds will be between 20 and 30 mph.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. and last through today, ending at 7 a.m. Thursday. This covers many states including West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

Impacts include downed tree limbs and a few power outages are possible. Secure the outdoor decorations before leaving home.