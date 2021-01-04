Calm but cloudy for your Monday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The first full work week of 2021 will not show much in terms of excitement throughout the Ohio Valley. We will be stuck in a pattern that produces spotty snow flurries, light drizzle, and possibly freezing drizzle for the work week. We will also be stuck with the abundant strato-cumulus clouds, making it look and feel gray outside. Temperatures also pose no risk of excitement. We will see our high temperature top off in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: This will essentially be a cut and paste type forecast. Overcast skies and slight winds are expected with a chance of a stray flurry. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures will stick around the upper 30s again.

THURSDAY: Mid 30s for our high and we stick around with the rather cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: The monotony continues. We blanketed with gray and overcast skies and our high temperature will top off in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Overcast skies are expected as we head into the weekend. We will see temperatures top off in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: There is a chance we welcome back the bright yellow orb in the sky with broken cloud coverage with glimmers of sunshine. Temperatures do not change, topping off in the upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey