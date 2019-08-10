Breaking News
Calm, clear, and quiet on Saturday night

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, cool and dry, fog possible before dawn, Lows 54-57.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and cooler, drier conditions last, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: A little warmer, showers after midnight possible, Highs 83-86.
TUESDAY: Showers and a thunderstorm or two, Highs 82-84.
WEDNESDAY: Some showers remain, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 79-82.
THURSDAY: Staying dry with a few clouds in the mix, Highs 81-83.
FRIDAY: Calm and quiet, mainly sunny, Highs 83-85.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up slowly, Highs near 85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

