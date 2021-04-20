Calm weather day before unsettled conditions swing in on Wed

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY:A much milder morning is expected compared to where we began yesterday. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s as you begin your day. A few more clouds are expected today compared to what we saw in the AM hours yesterday. High temps will be in the lower 60s, but it will still be seasonable for the Ohio Valley. Winds will blow from the west around 5 mph and not play a factor. However, weather variables will change tonight as a low pressure system will start to swing into the area. This system will bring with it much colder air, breezy winds, as well as some patchy snowflakes and rain showers. Rain activity will start early Wednesday morning and we could even see a few falling flakes as well.

WEDNESDAY: A low pressure system will swing into our region as we enter the halfway point of the work-week. Patchy rain showers are likely to rain on and thanks to some upper level cooling, we could see a changeover to snow flurries by the morning commute time frame. Accumulation will be minimal because we have been warm and the ground is not frozen. Road temps will also stay above the freezing mark. Precip activity will begin to wrap up around lunchtime and only expect to see some scattered showers afterwards. Expected highs will be in the lower 40s. BRRR! Breezy conditions will make it worse as we could see wind gusts up and around 35 mph. Wind chill will play a factor and make it feel like it is in the lower 30s. As we head into early Thursday morning, lows could bottom out in the upper 20s, meaning frost is possible. One condition that could limit frost development is the breezy winds.

THURSDAY: After a cold start to the morning, we will not warm up too much. High temps will be back in the upper 40s. Breezy conditions are likely to linger on as well. A mixture of sun and clouds will line the skies and this will be a transition day to get us back to seasonable weather by the weekend.

FRIDAY: Now we are getting back closer to spring like weather to end the week. Temps will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s and we could see a bit more sun. Winds will start to ease up as well.

SATURDAY: As the weekend rolls in, we will see the chance for some spotty showers in the PM hours and overall an April like day. Temps will max out around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the AM hours, but shower activity could return into the afternoon. Temps will be back in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Temperature will max out in the lower 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey