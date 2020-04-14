Calmer and cooler weather scene today

TODAY: More clouds than sun, chilly again, mix shower late, Highs 45-48.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and even colder, Lows near 30.
WEDNESDAY: Snow flurry early, then partly sunny, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Staying chilly, some sunshine, mostly dry, Highs 48-51.
FRIDAY: Clouds return with rain/snow showers likely, Highs 48-51.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds with an isolated morning shower, Highs 53-56.
SUNDAY: Warming up some with isolated shower, Highs 59-62.
MONDAY: Still mainly cloudy, few showers, Highs 57-60.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman