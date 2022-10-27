7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A grey and cloudy start to the day did turn brighter once we transitioned into the afternoon hours. It was cool and crisp to start with morning temperatures back in the mid to low 40s across the board. We did not warm up much though today, as we maxed out daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds stayed somewhat noticeable, blowing from the north/northeast around 5-10 mph. As we pushed through the afternoon and evening, near all the clouds cleared out with high pressure building in from the north. It was a nice afternoon to go for a brief walk, but it probably required a light jacket. Tonight, we will trend mainly clear with a few clouds increasing as we head into the morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 30s, meaning it will be a bit cold as you step outside tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and near seasonable temperatures to end the week. We will stay with temps in the low 60s to upper 50s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia. Dress in layers once again for Friday night lights, as it will get cooler once sunset takes place. Overnight lows will likely dip into the mid-30s for the morning hours on Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny is the trend for our Saturday! Great weather to be out doing Fall-like activities. Temperature wise, we will max out in the mid to low 60s. This would be my pick of the week for the best weather day.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers in the late evening hours. Most of the rain will hold off till the morning hours of Monday. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

MONDAY: A return of rain showers for the new week. Temperature wise, likely ranging in the mid to low 60s again. Expect scattered rain showers for the morning and afternoon hours. It is still too early to speculate how much rain will fall. Mother Nature may have a few more tricks up here sleeves than treats for any trick or treating endeavors, however models are agreeing that most of the rain wraps up for trick or treating times ~6 PM. I will keep my eyes on it for you.

TUESDAY: Happy November Ohio Valley! Mostly cloudy with a chance for a lingering shower or two early in the day. Clouds will start to clear out for the second half of the day. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will start to clear out with high pressure back in the forecast. Temperatures will increase into the mid to upper 60s as well.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny is the trend for now. Temperature wise we will max out near 70 degrees. How about that for early November weather!

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey