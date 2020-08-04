Chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Tuesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and some cool comfortable temperatures. As we head into the later morning time, clouds will thin out before building back in from an approaching cold front. The cold front will pop off some showers and storms across the area as well as level off the dew points. They will be very scattered in nature. Today should be the last day with noticeable mugginess. Highs around 80-82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with few clouds expected thanks to high pressure building into the area. Seasonable weather is expected with highs around 79-81.

THURSDAY: Calm weather continues on with clear skies. High temperatures around 84-86.

FRIDAY: A very nice stretch of weather is expected to continue on as we head into the weekend. Highs around 82-84.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will continues to increase with mostly sunny skies. Highs around 86-88.

SUNDAY: A warm weekend is shaping up as of right now. The details will be better refined as we get closer, but at the moment its calm weather. Highs around 88-90.

MONDAY: The dry weather looks to continue on as we think about the next work week. Highs around 85-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey