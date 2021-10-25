Chance for severe weather, gusty winds Monday evening

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Ohio Valley in a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Monday night, or a one out five on the severe weather scale.

Another round of rain showers are expected later in the evening and through the overnight hours thanks to an incoming cold front that is currently west of Columbus, Ohio.

These showers are expected to migrate East and interact with some areas of clearing right along I-77. That and surface winds changing direction could provide enough instability in the atmosphere to produce a gusty storm or drop an isolated tornado.

The primary concerns as of now look to be gusty winds with an isolated tornado possible.

We are in a somewhat similar setup to what parts of the Ohio Valley dealt with last Thursday. A potent cold front is moving into an unstable atmosphere that could provide enough momentum to drop a tornado.

Of course, the StormTracker7 weather team will continue to follow this ongoing situation and have more information on 7News.

-StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey