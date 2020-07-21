Chance for showers and storms on your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Things will start off mostly cloudy, but some areas may receive intermittent sun. As we build into the afternoon, so does the chance for some rain showers and storms. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather which is a 1/5 on the severe weather scale. The primary threats today are some gusty winds associated with a downdraft from a thunderstorm. It will still feel muggy, UGH. Highs around 86-88.

WEDNESDAY: Expect partly sunny skies as you begin the midpoint of the work week. There is a chance for some rain showers in the morning and then a better chance for showers and storm activity in the afternoon. The weather you can wear lingers on. Highs around 85-87.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle, but per summer standards there is a chance for those afternoon showers and storms. Mugginess sticks around with no one wanting it to. Highs temperatures around 84-86.

FRIDAY: High temperatures return as we look into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Sticky. Highs around 88-90. It looks to be a good pool day.

SATURDAY: The last Saturday of July is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day. No threat of rain as of right now. Highs around 87-89

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a chance for an afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. Highs around 88-90.

MONDAY: The next work-week remains hot and humid, with a chance of the pesky afternoon showers and storms. High around 87-89.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey