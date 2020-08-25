Chance for some gusty storms this afternoon

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Clear skies are expected to kickoff your Tuesday. There could be some patchy valley fog along the Ohio River early this morning. As we build into the afternoon, I expect clouds to thicken. Aw we head into the peak heating hours from 2-8 P.M. I expect some showers and storms to bubble up and sweep through the Ohio Valley. Some of these storms could pack a punch with gusty winds and localized flooding associated with any downpours. Just be weather aware as we head into the afternoon. Highs around 86-88.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds in the sky to start your day. Things are expected to change in the afternoon with a chance for showers and storms. Highs around 88-90.

THURSDAY: The heat and mugginess will linger on into Thursday. This truly feels never-ending. There is a chance of pop-up showers and storms once again. Highs around 89-91.

FRIDAY: A cooler air-mass is expected to drop our temperatures closer to normal on Friday. It looks like it will drop our dew points as well. The threat for afternoon and evening showers and storms is possible. Highs around 82-84.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as well as some morning and afternoon showers. Highs around 80-82.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the moment. Highs around 79-81.

MONDAY: Bright blue skies and sunshine as well as it should feel comfortable. Highs around 80-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey