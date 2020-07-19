Chance for some storms Sunday night

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: Mid-way through the month of July and the heat continues on. Another summery day is scheduled for today. Things should stay dry today so if you want to head out and grill, it will be a nice evening to do so. Highs around 89-91.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny today. Radar is trending dry but the heat and mugginess will continue on. A good way to combat the heat is to stay indoors or be outside by the pool. Just remember to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen. Temperatures will remain above average by 5-10 degrees with highs around 91-93 expected.