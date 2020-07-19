Chance for some storms Sunday night

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, windy, Lows 70-72.
MONDAY: Early AM showers, some fog, gradually clearing for sun, Highs 88-90.
TUESDAY: Hot, PM rumbles of thunder, Highs around 90.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds with rain and thunderstorms, Highs 86-88.
THURSDAY: Showers and a few PM storms. Highs 83-85.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, mostly dry, Highs around 85..
SATURDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 86-88.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

