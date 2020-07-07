Chance of rain returning for your Tuesday

7-Day ForecastTODAY: Heat and humidity continue to reign in on the Upper Ohio Valley. Highs between 90-92.TUESDAY: Chance for rain returns! Well a scattered chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88-90.WEDNESDAY: Hot air stays in place but the chance for rain also lingers into the afternoon again. Highs around 89-91.THURSDAY: No let down in site in terms of these high temperatures. Highs between 90-92.FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90-92SATURDAY: Talking point is there is some unsettled weather looking ahead into the weekend. There is a chance for some storms and some might be severe. Highs around 87-89.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a small chance of a lingering shower. Highs around 86-88--WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey