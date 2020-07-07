Chance of rain returning for your Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast
TUESDAY: Chance for rain returns! Well a scattered chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: Hot air stays in place but the chance for rain also lingers into the afternoon agian. Highs around 86-88.
THURSDAY: No let down in site in terms of these high temperatures. Highs between 89-91.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88-90.
SATURDAY: Talking point is there is some unsettled weather looking ahead into the weekend. There is a chance for some storms and some might be severe. Highs around 86-88.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a small chance of a lingering shower. Highs around 84-86.
MONDAY: Things are shaping to be a nice start to the workweek. Highs around 83-85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter