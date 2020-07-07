Chance of rain returning for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast
TUESDAY: Chance for rain returns! Well a scattered chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: Hot air stays in place but the chance for rain also lingers into the afternoon agian. Highs around 86-88.
THURSDAY: No let down in site in terms of these high temperatures. Highs between 89-91.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88-90.
SATURDAY: Talking point is there is some unsettled weather looking ahead into the weekend. There is a chance for some storms and some might be severe. Highs around 86-88.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a small chance of a lingering shower. Highs around 84-86.
MONDAY: Things are shaping to be a nice start to the workweek. Highs around 83-85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey
