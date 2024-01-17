WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The StormTracker7 Weather Team said this Winter would be very different compared to last year’s, and it has been true!

After a bone-chilling start to our Wednesday, our next wintry weather system will start to advance its way into the Ohio Valley Thursday and Friday.

Here is what we know:

Our next Alberta Clipper is expected to move through The Great Lakes region Wednesday.

The colder than average airmass we have been under will keep our precipitation as all snow.

Arctic Air will continue over The Great Lakes, keeping the column of air overhead sub-freezing.

Unknows:

Timing and totals

Variables involving dry air aloft, strength of the upper level wave of energy, and potential banding will impact how much snow falls.

Snow activity will start moving in Thursday and continue on through Friday. The bulk of the snow looks to fall during the Friday timeframe, but exact timing is still to be determined.

We know that accumulating snow is likely, but will continue to track model trends and have updated snow totals later in the week.

We will continue to track this system and provide updates as soon as the weather picture is more clear.