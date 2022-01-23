Chances for flurries continue on into the beginning of the week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies were around to start the day, but a return of snow was eminent for the Ohio Valley. The good news is snowflakes activity is starting to wane as we head deeper into the afternoon and early evening. A general 1-3 inches of snow is possible across the valley with the higher totals to our north. We will stay with cloud coverage into the overnight hours. With fresh snowpack and northwesterly winds, temperatures will drop down into the lower teens for the AM commute. Feels like temps will be back in the single digits. We will experience another arctic outbreak later in the week.

MONDAY: More cold air is expected as we head into the new work-week. Temperatures will be back in the mid to low 30s with some pockets of snow flurries from another system , mainly for the afternoon. Accumulation will be less than inch. Cloudy skies will likely stay around for most of the week as well.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and staying chilly. Max temps will be in the mid 30 to low 30s right after midnight. A few snow flurries are possible as well. Falling temperatures are expected into the afternoon and evening as arctic air works into the Ohio Valley. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be back in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY: Patches of sun with partly cloudy skies for the area. Bitter cold air returns though, as daytime highs will be in the lower 20s if not upper teens. Another frigid morning is expected for Thursday, as morning lows will be approaching 0 degrees.

THURSDAY: Some sun as we near the end of the week. Max temps are back in the upper 20s. There is no threat for falling precipitation.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy as we head into the end of the workweek. High temperatures will remain around 30 degrees with a chance for snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation will be minimal.

SATURDAY: More cold air as we turn the page into the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the mid 20s with more clouds in the forecast.

SUNDAY: The winter drill of staying cloudy lingers into the last day of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey