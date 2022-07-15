7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a beautiful day across the board for the Ohio Valley. Just in time for the end of the week. The sunshine was around from start and will stay that way for the finish. A few patchy clouds started to bubble up for the afternoon, but just provided some eye candy to look at. Hopefully you were able to grill out some burger and hang by the pool for the second half of the day, since the sunshine has been rather prevalent with warm air in place. Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s with muggy levels on the comfortable side. Tonight, clouds will start to increase ahead of a weakening system that could provide a few spotty pockets of rain in the forecast on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s.

SATURDAY: As we head into the weekend, we could see a few light pockets of rain for the morning and afternoon hours across the area. This is in part to a weakening system that pushed through IN and IL on Friday. Rain will not last all day, but sky coverage will trend more cloud filled versus sun filled. High temperatures will be back in the mid to low 80s with winds from the southeast around 5 mph. This will lead to an increase in muggy levels. Another dose of light rain is possible for the afternoon and evening. More widespread rain back for Sunday.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of scattered showers and possible storms for the afternoon hours. Our next cold front is expected to push through then and provide a bit of a breeze. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s. Rain totals for Sunday into Monday will be around a half inch up to an inch in some spots.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 80s. A chance for scattered showers will be in play for the start of the new week. An active upper-level air pattern will keep the incremental chances for rain around as well.

TUESDAY: More clouds and possible showers for the morning/afternoon hours of Tuesday. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to upper 80s. This will be our best chance for an early break from the rain for the week.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and chances for rain across the board, primarily in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 80s. It will feel very sticky.

THURSDAY: Our last dose of rain should start to clear out as we head into the ladder half of the week. Partly cloudy skies would be the trend for sky coverage. Temps will be in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: A return of the bright yellow orb across the Ohio Valley as high pressure should start to build in. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey