Chances for rain increase as we begin Tuesday morning

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: As we transition from a sun-filled day with broad high pressure overhead, we will start to see an increase in cloud cover as well as rain showers moving in. Our next weather maker for the Ohio Valley is a cold front that will swing into the region as we go to bed. Rain showers will become more widespread as we head into the early morning hours tomorrow. The cold front will have plenty of upper level dynamics to work with that could fire up a feisty storm or two. Until 8 AM tomorrow morning, we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be any gusty winds and the potential for some hail to form. Overnight low temps will drop to the mid to low 60s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible if a thunderstorm does form. Most of the rain will start to wrap up by lunchtime/early afternoon tomorrow.

TUESDAY: A tale of two halves for the weather tomorrow. The first half will be rain plagued and dreary as that cold front lifts into the Ohio Valley. The rain will likely impact us while we wait at the bus stop as well as we head out the door to work. Good news is this will be a fast moving front with most of the rain starting to exit the region by the afternoon hours tomorrow. High pressure will start to funnel into the area and allow skies to fully clear out by the evening hours. Thermometers will max out in the mid 70s for our afternoon high. However, our winds will shift and blow from the northwest tomorrow and bring in cool air by nightfall. Low temps will be around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Hello sunshine! We return the bright yellow orb to the forecast for the midpoint of the work-week. We will be under the influence of high pressure and that will keep clouds at bay for the entire region. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, which is on par for seasonable as we near the end of September.

THURSDAY: High pressure will likely dominate the Ohio Valley until we head into the back half of the weekend. Expect to see sunshine and blue skies all throughout the region. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s once again.

FRIDAY: Happy October Ohio Valley! Spooky season has officially begun and my calendar. For your finally Friday, we stay the same in regards to the weather. High pressure is around, meaning sunshine and calm weather. High temperatures stay in the lower 70s. Friday night football weather looks to be calm and cool for all!

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend. we could start to see a few more clouds building into the region with a change in weed direction. Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s if not low 70s for our afternoon high. We will stay dry until tomorrow.

SUNDAY: The next weather maker is expected to cross into the region as we head into the back half of the work-week. A stationary front will wobble down into the Ohio Valley with some scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rainfall as of now. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s for the afternoon high.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain showers in our area. High temperatures will max out around 70 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey