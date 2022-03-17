7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another quiet and mild day for the Ohio Valley as the day started off rather warm and calm once again as morning temps were in the upper 40s. There were a few rays of sun poking through the skies today. Daytime highs today were back in the mid to upper 60s with it feeling like Spring again. Cloud cover will start to decrease as we head into the overnight hours. We will stay dry with high pressure in place tonight until a center of low pressure and surface cold front lifts in tomorrow afternoon and evening. Low temps to begin the day will be in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be relatively clear for the morning hours tomorrow with clouds starting to increase for the second half of the day. The center of low pressure will drape a cold front through Central Ohio and that moves east for the afternoon and evening. Rain activity will likely start closer to dinner and then continue into Saturday. Winds will likely start to increase and become a bit more prominent late as well. Daytime highs will be back in the lower 70s tomorrow. Friday night into Saturday morning could see a few isolated rumbles of thunder, but most cells should stay sub-severe. We will stay breezy for most of Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with widespread rain likely for the morning and early afternoon. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s for our maximum temperature for the day, as a shift in winds from the northwest will bring cooler air into the region. Winds could also get back in the breezy category. Once the front pushes through, we will be on the upward trend in temps again through the new week.

SUNDAY: The new season is FINALLY HERE! The first day of Spring looks pretty nice for the moment. High temps will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. A few showers are possible in the morning. Get out and change that yard flag finally! Maybe even do some Spring cleaning.

MONDAY: Quiet and calm for the new week with temps back in the lower 60s. Our next weather system will advance into the region Tuesday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies return with a stray chance for rain showers for the second half of the day. High temps will be in the upper 50s. Winds will likely be breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with steady rain likely for the region. This will be the best setup for widespread steady rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: More clouds and chances for rain, mainly for the morning. High temps will be in the mid 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey