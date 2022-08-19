7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A rather sun-filled, clear, and quiet start to the day for the Ohio Valley today. There was some valley fog, especially in the river valleys today, but that quickly burnt off with the sun back out. The sunshine was plentiful for the morning with fair weather cumulus clouds bubbling up for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures were back in the seasonable category today, as we maxed out in the low to mid 80s. Dew point temperatures were slightly noticeable. An increase in mugginess is expected for the weekend. It’s a football Friday for our friends in Ohio, so what’s in store? Expect a few clouds to bubble up with most of the rain holding off. Temps will be in the 70s. Maybe a good idea to keep the sunscreen around in case you burn easily. Once the sunsets around 8:14, it will not cool off too much. Tonight, we will trend mainly clear with high pressure in place. A few more clouds will move in after midnight. That means a return of valley fog for the morning commute tomorrow. Winds will be calm and overnight lows will dip into the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. The day will not be a complete washout, so if you want to be outdoors, the main time frame will be early in the day with the sun likely being out. Clouds will increase after lunch. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s with it starting to feel sticky.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a return of rain showers. Isolated storms are possible for the afternoon. The Ohio Valley is outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be damaging winds if any storms develop. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will start to feel quite sticky. The trend for soggy conditions will stick around into the next work-week.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with widespread rain likely in the area with the advancement of a cold front. An isolated thunderstorm is possible for the afternoon hours.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for spotty rain showers. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will reign supreme with the trend for rain being low. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the ladder half of the next week, daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s with a stray shower possible.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey