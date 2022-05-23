7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The start of the work-week was pretty bright. The day started off with sunshine and a little bit of filtered sunshine. Cloud coverage was overtaking the area as we transitioned deeper into the afternoon and evening. Rain showers are starting to fire up and could shimmy their way into some of our southern counties. Widespread rain is not likely to make its way into the local forecast for a few days. Muggy levels will be on the comfortable side for a few days, until a shift in winds bring back the excessive muggy levels. Daytime highs today maxed out in the low to mid 60s. Tonight, we will stay with grey and overcast skies. Temperature wise, we will bottom out in the lower 50s. Seasonable weather conditions will be back as we head into tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the Ohio Valley. Grey weather will be around for most of the work-week with no rain expected for the day. Daytime highs will be seasonable for the end of May, maxing out in the lower 70s. A few bright spots are possible for the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will allow a few rays of sun to make their way down to the surface. Daytime highs warm up, thanks to a shift in winds, and will be in the upper 70s. Rain activity will start to make its way into the area towards the late evening hours. Widespread rain will be around for Thursday.

THURSDAY: Temperature wise we will max out in the upper 70s. Weather wise, we will see rain showers and storms across the Ohio Valley. We will likely see light to moderate rain for the morning hours with a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will likely be breezy as the cold front advances through.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers will be around for the morning and afternoon. Most of the precip will start to wrap up closer to the evening. Daytime highs will be seasonable, maxing out in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: As we turn out attention to the weekend, we have some bigger events to look forward to. The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend will stay on the drier side. The only chance we have to see rain will be a few pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will make its way back in the forecast for the most part. The Wellness Weekend will likely stay dry yet again, but the day will feature warmer air. Maximum temperatures will flirt with the lower 80s. Muggy levels will start to return as well.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the new week. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s for the daytime high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey