7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Picture perfect weather was back for Ohio and West Virginia today. We had plenty of sunshine and blue skies for the area today. No threat for rain, which was a nice change of pace! Winds were a bit more noticeable and blew from the northwest around 10 mph with gusts of 20 reported. Temperature wise, we were on par for seasonal today as we maxed out in the lower 70s. We will stay clear, quiet, and calm in the weather center at least for the evening hours. Tonight, cloud coverage will be minimal with high pressure still in the forecast. An increase in clouds is expected as we head into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will dip down in the mid-40s, which you may need a light jacket as you head out the door for the morning commute.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the first half of the day, with an increase in clouds after lunch. Our next weather system could bring rain showers to Ohio and West Virginia for the afternoon and evening hours. A stray rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out either. Temperatures will max out around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers will be around for the morning hours. We will not see widespread rain, just a few pockets of leftover precip. We will start to see thermometers increase for the end of the work-week, as we are expected to get back into the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Like mentioned earlier, the warmup will continue as we are expected to skyrocket into the mid-80s for a feel-good Friday. Sky coverage will be partly to mostly cloudy with most of the area staying dry for the daytime hours. Winds will likely be breezy at times, allowing for a cooling wind. An increase in cloud coverage is expected late in the day with a few rain showers possible.

SATURDAY: Rain showers will likely be a factor in weekend plans as our next weather system with surface cold front expected to move in. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s. We will see a downward trend in temps for the beginning of the new week.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for some leftover rain showers, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will cool off and max out in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the new week. Temperatures will be cooler than average and reach the upper 60s for daytime highs.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will sit in the mid-70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey