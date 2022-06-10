7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies returned to the Ohio Valley to kickstart a feel good Friday! Temperatures dipped down to the mid-50s to wake up but have since warmed up to seasonable levels. Afternoon highs were back in the mid to upper 70s. Sky coverage became a bit cloudier as stratus clouds (layered and grey) moved back into the region. A few spotty showers will likely fire up this evening, primarily south of I 70 as an upper-level disturbance swings through. This means that not everyone will see rain. Tonight, scattered showers will start to wrap up as we head into Saturday morning. Although scattered showers will stick around for the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will be down in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: The best way to describe Saturday’s weather is unsettled and spotty. Not everyone will see precipitation, but it will be back in the forecast as additional waves of upper-level disturbances fire up and push through the valley. Timewise, we will see scattered shower across the morning and lingering into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the realm of possibility. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s. Muggy levels will stay tame for Saturday, but spike for Sunday.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with the heat back for Ohio and West Virginia. Temperatures are expected to exceed 80 degrees with dew point temperatures back in the sticky and uncomfortable category. We will also stick around with incremental chances for rain. The good news, we should stay dry for the morning hours, although chances for rain and pop-up storms could fire up in the afternoon and evening. I will be keeping an eye on the severe potential.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy is the trend for now, although a few patchy rain showers are not out of the realm of possibility for the morning. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s with high heat expected mid-week. Dew point temperatures will also be back on the higher and muggier side and likely to stay that way with southwesterly flow.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures on the rise. Daytime highs sit in the mid-80s. It will be a good pool day for sure.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain likely. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and some places could see 90 degrees. There will be chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon due to the high heat and dew point temperatures.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional chances for rain. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy skies for the area with temperatures in the sitting in the mid to low 80s. A stray pocket of rain is possible in the morning hours.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey