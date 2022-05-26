7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The overall weather for the day was average at best. We had some periods of the day where the sun was out, others it was grey and cloudy with scattered showers around. Not everyone saw precip early this morning. Sky coverage stayed a bit cloudy for the afternoon hours today, although that really didn’t hinder temperatures. We maxed out in the mid to low 80s across the board. Winds were a bit more noticeable as well, blowing from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Expect to see a return of rain showers and potential storms as we head deeper into the evening hours. The Ohio and West Virginia area is outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds and the potential for flash flooding. Tonight, showers and storms will be around the area. We will likely stick with scattered showers into the morning of Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain showers will be around for the morning and afternoon hours, although scattered in nature. Most of the precip will start to wrap up closer to the evening as high pressure slowly builds in. Daytime highs will be seasonable, maxing out in the mid to low 70s. Sky coverage will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or two could linger into the overnight hours and early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: As we turn out attention to the weekend, we have some bigger events to look forward to! The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend will stay on the drier side. The only chance we have to see rain, will be a few pop-up showers for the early morning hours. I do not expect to see anything widespread, but we could have a few pockets move through. We will likely mix in a few rays of sun for the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will make its way back in the forecast. The Wellness Weekend will likely stay dry yet again, but the day will feature warmer air. Maximum temperatures will flirt with the lower 80s. Muggy levels will start to increase as well, so make sure you stay hydrated and apply that sunscreen often.

MONDAY: Memorial Day will trend to feel more Summer-like, with it being the “unofficial” start to summer. A mixture of more sun than clouds for the new week. Temperatures will return to the mid-80s for the daytime high. Hopefully you can find a way to cool off the best you can. An impressive ridge of high pressure will skyrocket temperatures and keep skies clear for most of the week.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and muggy weather. Temperatures will likely warm near the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Happy first day of June Ohio Valley! Mostly sunny and nice will describe the weather as the impressive ridge of warm air allows temperatures back near 90 degrees. It is the first day of meteorological summer, find a pool to cool off.

THURSDAY: A slight change in pattern will shift a cold front into the Ohio Valley for the afternoon hours, bringing a chance for rain back to the forecast. Temperatures will stay warm, maxing out in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey