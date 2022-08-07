Pop up showers and thunderstorms continued to fire up and move across the Ohio Valley for the afternoon hours today. A lot of that activity has weakened on out and is continuing to move east. So expect to see some clearing tonight. Things will stay warm with overnight lows in the lower 70’s and high humidity.

Monday: Partly Cloudy skies for your Monday. Highs slightly above normal sitting in the mid 80’s. Scattered to spotty pop up showers are possible once again. So expect partly cloudy skies for your morning, with some sun mixing in leading to some afternoon showers and storms. Not all areas will see the storms thanks to the spotty nature and random firing up.

Tuesday: Showers and storms more likely for your day on Tuesday. Cold front will be moving on through during the day brining the chance for widespread thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. Expect to see your highs right around normal in the lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Rain likely for the first half of your day on Wednesday, with highs sitting in the upper 70’s. Showers are likely with a couple rumbles of thunder possible for the first half of the afternoon but for mainly south of I-70

Thursday: Things clearing out a bit for your Thursday. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80’s. The good news is this is when you can expect to see the humidity start to drop and become more comfortable. This is thanks to current dew points in the lower 70’s dropping to the upper 50’s and lower 60’s Wednesday into Thursday.

Friday: Looking like a beautiful end to the week for Friday. Sunny skies with highs 5-10 degrees below normal sitting in the mid 70’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies for your Saturday should lead to a beautiful weekend. Highs in the upper 70’s with moderate humidity. So things should look nice and feel nice.

Sunday: Beautiful will continue as we finish out the weekend. Sunny skies for your Sunday with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick