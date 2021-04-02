Changing conditions as we head into the weekend

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: The best way to describe today is that it will be a transition day. The colder air mass will linger around for our finally Friday, but we will start to gradually warm up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, but the sunshine will return and start to peak out more as high pressure builds in. One weather variable we cannot shake off just yet are the winds. They will still blow from the northwest today around 10-15 mph and gusting upwards of 25 mph. There will be a wind shift tonight that blows from the south, meaning warmer air will start to lift into the region. Today’s conditions will preview how the weekend looks, but with warmer air in place. As we head into the overnight, we will stay with clear skies and colder air in place. Expect overnight into tomorrow morning temps to be in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A warmer air mass starts to work its way into the area as winds will be blowing from the south. Just in time for the weekend! Mostly sunny skies will return as no weather makers will be in the region over the next several days. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s but the sunshine will be out, making it feel warmer. Winds will not play a factor either. Maybe think about doing some spring cleaning.

EASTER SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and some sunshine is likely as the Easter Bunny makes his rounds across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be flirting with the low to mid 60s. It will be a nice way to end the weekend with warmer air in place. The pleasant weather will continue into the next work-week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice as we start the next work-week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A warming trend is likely to continue for most of the week, but we could see a return of some showery activity as well.

TUESDAY: So here is where the Spring weather starts to turn a bit unsettled. A mixture of sun and clouds are likely in the area. We will also see the chance for some rain showers in the afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine with high temps near 70. We will stick with the chance of some patchy showers.

THURSDAY: Same weather as the past few days. Some sun and clouds with high temps in the lower 70s. The threat of some afternoon showers also continues.

