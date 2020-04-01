Chilly air for our Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing and colder, Lows 34-38.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued cool, Highs 52-56.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and pleasant, Highs 62-66.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 64-68.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer, Highs 66-70.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms, Highs 71-75.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 70-74.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker