Breaking News
BREAKING: Jackson County confirms first death in county, second in W.Va.
Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Chilly air for our Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and colder, Lows 34-38.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued cool, Highs 52-56.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and pleasant, Highs 62-66.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 64-68.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer, Highs 66-70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms, Highs 71-75.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 70-74.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter