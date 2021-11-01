Chilly air returns to the Ohio Valley for the first time since early April

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Beautiful sunshine and blue skies all across the Ohio Valley to kick off the first day of the new month. It was quite nice to see the sun out and about after a rain plagued last week. We will see much colder air funneling into the region tomorrow night. As for this evening, expect to see an increase and cloud coverage as we approach midnight. A few isolated showers are possible to our east with a lingering sprinkle possible in the AM hours as well. It will not be anything widespread or steady. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 30s if not low 40s, which is seasonably cool for this time of year. We will really need the winter blankets and jackets on Wednesday morning. Winds will blow from the west around 3-7 mph.

TUESDAY: We will return a mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the daytime Tuesday. A few of us could see some isolated rain showers in the AM hours but that should wrap up fully by lunchtime. We could filter in a bit more of the sun after lunch as well. High temperatures will hover in the upper 40s. Winds will not be a concern, blowing from the west around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, make sure that heat is on and working because we could see temperatures near the freezing mark to kick start Wednesday morning. BRRRR!

WEDNESDAY: More sun and clouds as we approach mid-week. After a chilly start to the day, we will not warm up much. High temps only get into the mid 40s, which is well below average for this time of year. We will stay dry for the next several days. As you wake up Thursday, temps will be around 30 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with high temps in the mid 40s. Overnight temps once again dip down near the freezing mark.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for your finally Friday. It will be a cold one for any Friday night football, as high temps reach the mid 40s with much colder temps as the sunsets.

SATURDAY: Another sun and clouds mix as we head into the weekend. We will slightly increase temps back near the low 50s.

SUNDAY: FALL BACK AN HOUR! Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, and we gain an extra hour of sleep (or lose an hour of daylight..)! For your weather, we will see sun and clouds around with temps ranging in the mid to low 50s. It will be an overall nice day.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry as we head into the next week. Temps stay in the mid 50s with another day with no rain.

