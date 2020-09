7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: Clouds will linger around for a few more hours but as we transition into the late afternoon, skies will clear out. Mostly sunny skies are expected this evening and the forecast into the weekend looks dry and fall-like. It will be a little windy today with winds from the north around 10 mph with a gust upwards of 20 mph not out of the question. Some might say it'll be a little chilly today because temperatures are expected to be well below average. This will certainly get you in the mood for fall. Perfect sweatshirt and sweatpants weather. Highs around 64-66.

SATURDAY: It's the last weekend of Summer 2020. Mostly sunny skies and cooler weather is expected as we approach the Autumnal Equinox (3 days away!). High temperatures will be around 62-64. Good weather to have a fire outdoors and curl up in a blanket or stay inside and wish summer would continue on so we do not get closer to winter. I understand both aspects.