Chilly and crisp for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: After a day of falling temperatures, we will get back to normal by seeing our low temperature in the morning hours and the high in the afternoon. High pressure moves into the area and that will give us mostly sunny skies if not wall to wall sunshine. The cooler, crisp air will continue to stay in place for the Ohio Valley. Highs will top off around 42-44. It will be cooler than our normal high which is in the low 50s for this time of year. Winds will not play much of a factor like the past few days. Winds will blow from the west around 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: One week away from Turkey day! Sunny skies and a warm up to slightly above average temperatures are expected. Our high will top off around 58-60. It will be a nice change in direction from the cold spell we saw at the beginning of the work week. Winds will return to being more prominent, blowing from the SW around 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 25mph.

FRIDAY: The weekend is just around the corner! Partly cloudy skies and we will see the warming trend continue. Our high temperature will top off around 60-62 degrees and it will feel warmer.

SATURDAY: The dry spell will continue on into the beginning of the weekend. Temperature wise, we will flirt with 60 degrees and be under mostly sunny if not partly cloudy skies. It will be favorable weather conditions to maybe think about hanging those Christmas lights…

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and the temperatures continue to stay warm. We will top off around 62-64 degrees. There is a chance for a stray shower in the late evening. It looks like we could start off the next work week with needing the umbrellas also.

MONDAY: The next work week is looking seasonable temperature wise, with highs around 51-53. This ends our brief warm spell that we had to end the old work week. There is a chance for some rain showers as a new weather maker moved through late Sunday evening.

TUESDAY: We will be staying rather cloudy and seasonable as we venture just two days away from Thanksgiving. Temperature wise we will hover in the lower 50s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey