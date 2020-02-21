Chilly but sunny Friday ahead

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sunshine takes over and dry, but still cold, Highs 34-37.

TONIGHT: Very cold again with few breezes, Lows near 20.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a nicer-feeling day, Highs 44-47.

SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon patchy clouds, mild, Highs 49-52.

MONDAY: Clouds return with rain likely most day, Highs 48-52.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, Highs 50-53.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain continuing, snow late, Highs 44-47.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers, cold again, Highs near 32.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman