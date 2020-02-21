Chilly but sunny Friday ahead

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Sunshine takes over and dry, but still cold, Highs 34-37.
TONIGHT: Very cold again with few breezes, Lows near 20.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a nicer-feeling day, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon patchy clouds, mild, Highs 49-52.
MONDAY: Clouds return with rain likely most day, Highs 48-52.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, Highs 50-53.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain continuing, snow late, Highs 44-47.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers, cold again, Highs near 32.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman